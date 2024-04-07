Florida Crime Files: Mom accused of threatening daughter's classmate on TikTok

A Florida mom is accused of threatening her daughter's classmate on TikTok, a Florida beachgoer was fined $500 for not returning a parking boot on time, a dispute between neighbors in Poinciana ended in a deadly shooting: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida mom accused of threatening daughter's classmate, 11, on TikTok: 'Watch ur lil mouth'

Paola Zarate Lassalle was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Palm Beach County Jail)

A Florida mom was arrested after she threatened one of her daughter's classmates on TikTok, according to deputies.

Paola Zarate Lassalle, 28, was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm after deputies were alerted to messages she's accused of sending to an 11-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies met with the 11-year-old girl's mother, who said that her daughter, a sixth grader at Okeechobee Middle School, had issues with Zarate Lassalle's daughter. They were able to "solve their issues" at school, but then the mother noticed her daughter was getting messages on TikTok from two usernames, the affidavit said. These usernames were eventually traced back to Zarate Lassalle and her husband.

The messages started on Jan. 20.

"Wake up lil girl if u want problems u got them f*** you and your momma and u got a dad so yeah b**** f*** with (my daughter) one more time and I promise u your mom and anybody that wants to get they a** whooped let me know because I'll go to ur house don't play with her," one of the messages said.

"watch ur lil mouth is getting beat u better call ur mom because u got serious problems coming ur way dumb a*** let's who's kid u f***** with," said another.

The messages continued in droves, according to the affidavit. Zarate Lassalle allegedly sent over two dozen, including threats to show up at her house and "run up if u bout it," the affidavit continued.

Investigators verified that these TikTok accounts were linked to Zarate Lassalle after receiving information from the social media platform on March 26.

Florida beachgoer fined $500 for not returning parking boot on time: 'It was awful'

A trip to the beach on the Space Coast turned into a $500 bill for one beachgoer.

This was an all-around unfortunate situation for local resident Kathy Parsons. The first issue was that she thought she had paid to park at one of the kiosks but somehow messed that up and returned to a booted car in the parking lot. She paid $80 to remove the boot but didn’t know there was a timeline to return it at one of the drop-offs. Missing that deadline cost her $500 for 15 minutes at the beach.

"It was awful. I was like, I cannot believe this. $500 is gone out of my account," said Parsons.

Getting booted was just the beginning of Parsons's problems.

"I didn’t realize I had to return it immediately," she said.

Kathy says another beachgoer helped her take the boot off her car.

"I got someone to help me release it, and I put it in my trunk," said the beachgoers.

She was booted in a lot without a receptacle. Out of 10 paid parking lots in Satellite Beach, only two have drop-offs. Kathy says she was already late for an out-of-town trip and decided to return the boot when she got back the next day. She says she learned a "hard lesson" when she saw a bill in her email showing a $500 charge on her credit card from the parking company.

"You’re giving them your credit card to get unbooted, and they have it. Then they’ll charge you," said Parsons.

"That’s crazy. They’re stealing from us," said another beachgoer who heard Parsons's story at the beach.

FOX 35 News went to the parking company office in South Patrick Shores to find out the policy regarding returning the boot and ask about drop-off spots. The general manager wouldn’t talk on camera but did answer our questions.

He says customers have 24 hours to return the boot to two drop-off locations, and at this time, they are not looking to increase the number of spots where people can return the boot.

Because of what happened to Parsons, she’s scared to go to the beach.

Dispute between neighbors in Poinciana ends in deadly shooting, deputies say

An argument between two residents in a Central Florida neighborhood ended tragically in a deadly shooting, authorities reported.

According to law enforcement officials, the individual who fled the scene in Poinciana has been taken in for questioning. However, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement presence remained significant on Birmingham Drive as investigators delved into the circumstances surrounding the shootout. Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and determined the shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors. One of the individuals involved is accused of shooting the other, who succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.