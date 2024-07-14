Florida Crime Files: Man accused of breaking into dead neighbor's home, said he had 'permission'

An Orange County deputy is accused of DUI after allegedly driving with a BAC three times the legal limit, an Osceola County deputy was arrested for cyberstalking and domestic battery, and a Florida man is accused of breaking into his dead neighbor's house: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida man accused of breaking into dead neighbor's house

Jody Baker was arrested on July 8, 2024, and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. (Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A Lake County man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly broke into his dead neighbor's house this week.

Jody Baker, 52, was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after the incident that unfolded in a Eustis neighborhood on Monday evening, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies were called to the neighborhood for a "possible disturbance" outside a house, the affidavit said. While on their way, the reporting party said Baker allegedly had a pocketknife when he left the house and broke into his neighbor's house, who was deceased.

Deputies called Baker out of the neighbor's home and he was taken into custody, the report added.

Baker said he had permission to enter the home, but when deputies followed up on the claim, they learned that it wasn't true.

The man was transported to the Lake County Jail, where he remains on $10,000 bond, online jail records show.

Osceola County deputy arrested for cyberstalking, domestic battery: officials

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on charges of cyberstalking and domestic battery this week, according to officials.

Douglas Ford, 36, is currently in custody at the Osceola County Jail after a judge signed an arrest warrant, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He's facing multiple charges, including domestic battery, cyberstalking, and 10 counts of accessing a computer system for audio and video surveillance without authority.

Ford made his first appearance in court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors said they are filing a motion for pretrial detention on Wednesday afternoon. Another hearing has been set for Thursday morning. Ford is ordered to have no contact with the victim. Bond for each of the surveillance-related charges has been set at $1,000 each for $10,000. Bond for the battery and cyberstalking charges will be set at Thursday's hearing.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement regarding his arrest:

"It is always a very unfortunate situation to have to arrest a law enforcement officer. At the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks."

No other details about his arrest were immediately made available. This is a developing story.

Orange County deputy arrested for DUI after allegedly driving with BAC 3 times legal limit

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for DUI, the law enforcement agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Boggs has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and is now assigned to administrative duty, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Boggs was hired in May 2015 and worked in the agency's Uniform Patrol Division.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office noticed Boggs' Jeep swerving between lanes in Lake Mary, according to an arrest affidavit. The Jeep then turned into a parking lot, parked "improperly" and the sheriff's deputy approached it.

"(Boggs) was observed with glossy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong order of the impurities of alcohol emitted from his person," the affidavit said, adding that a beer was spilled onto the ground by Boggs himself. "(Boggs) was observed holding onto his vehicle door to hold him up as he stumbled."

Boggs refused the deputies' request for a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, the affidavit said.

After he was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, a breath test recorded Boggs' blood alcohol level of 0.239 and 0.243, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Sheriff John Mina issued the following statement regarding Boggs' arrest:

"As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. I am committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as Orange County deputies follow the laws that they are responsible to uphold."

When the criminal case is complete, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they'll conduct their own internal investigation, which will be made public.