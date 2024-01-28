Florida Crime Files: 2 youth baseball coaches, karate instructor facing child sexual abuse charges

An Orange County karate instructor was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old, a Seminole County baseball coach is accused of sending obscene images to a minor, an Orange County baseball coach is accused of child sexual abuse.

Orange County karate instructor arrested after inappropriately touching 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A karate instructor at an Orange County martial arts studio has found himself behind bars after he allegedly touched a 15-year-old girl's covered genitalia during camp, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Gino Lucciano Carrera Servin was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery and lewd/lascivious molestation of someone under 18 years old after the incident that happened during the week of March 12, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carrera Servin, 28, a chief instructor at Victory Martial Arts in Windermere, offered the 15-year-old girl a job a few months after she received her black belt, the affidavit said. She attended Victory Martial Arts beginning in 2021.

She accepted the job and told deputies that "they got close" and he "confided her personal issues in her," the affidavit said. During one day of camp, the girl said that Carrera Servin put his hand on her thigh and touched her covered genitalia, according to the affidavit. She pushed his hand away and stood up, and he allegedly tried to put his hand down the back of her pants.

Seminole County baseball coach accused of sending 'obscene images' to minor

Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

A Seminole County baseball coach was arrested after he allegedly sent obscene images to a minor in December last year, deputies said.

Joshua Montero, 47, was arrested in Longwood when deputies responded to a lewd and lascivious report on January 16.

Montero reportedly engaged in a text message conversation that began on Instagram and then migrated to text messages from December 21, 2023, to December 22, 2023, where he sent two obscene images to a minor.

Montero also provided instructions to the minor on how and when to delete the photos.

He was arrested on one charge of transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment.

Orange County 'elite' baseball coach accused of child sexual abuse, possibly more victims, deputies say

An Orange County ‘elite’ youth baseball coach is accused of child sexual abuse and deputies are searching for more victims.

Julio Cesar Adon Acosta Morgado, 38, was arrested and is awaiting trial for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation charges stemming from Jacksonville, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has since identified juvenile victims of Acosta Morgado who previously lived in Windermere from 2015-2019.

Deputies believe due to his work in youth sports, there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

Acosta Morgado allegedly might have a "business" called JC Acosta Sports. He reportedly refers to himself as an "elite" baseball coach who primarily works with children.