Florida cracks down on nitrous oxide sales amid lawsuit, health concerns

The Brief Florida is intensifying enforcement against the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, also known as Galaxy Gas, after a woman’s death and a class-action lawsuit. Undercover stings in Orlando have led to felony arrests, while the FDA has issued a national warning. Lawmakers continue to debate tougher regulations as concerns grow over what officials call a "national health crisis."



Florida authorities are cracking down on the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, following rising concerns about abuse.

What we know:

In early September 2025, two Orlando smoke shop clerks were arrested in an undercover sting and charged with felonies for distributing more than 16 grams of the gas, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The enforcement actions are backed by Florida law, which makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly sell or distribute nitrous oxide for intoxication in quantities above the legal limit.

The family of 29-year-old Margaret "Meg" Caldwell, who died after long-term abuse of nitrous oxide depleted her B12 levels and left her paralyzed, according to investigators, has filed a class-action lawsuit in Orange County against manufacturers and smoke shops.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also issued a national warning after a rise in related injuries and deaths.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Florida Legislature will enact new regulations beyond current state law. Lawmakers advanced a bill in March 2024, but its final outcome has not been determined. The lawsuit filed by Caldwell’s family is still pending, leaving uncertain whether manufacturers will be forced to halt sales statewide.

What are the dangers of nitrous oxide?

The backstory:

Nitrous oxide, a colorless gas with a faintly sweet scent, has been used for more than a century in medicine as an anesthetic and in food preparation as a propellant. But its euphoric properties have fueled a recreational market, often packaged in brightly colored tanks with candy-like flavors. Chronic abuse can lead to neurological damage by depleting vitamin B12, and direct inhalation from pressurized tanks can cause frostbite.

Known on the street as "laughing gas," "whippets," or "nangs," nitrous oxide has been linked to a growing number of health emergencies nationwide. Caldwell’s death in Florida has amplified calls for greater oversight.

Big picture view:

Authorities and health officials describe the nitrous oxide problem as a growing public health crisis. Though marketed "for culinary use only," the gas is being sold in ways that target recreational users.

Its accessibility in smoke shops and online has made enforcement challenging. Advocates for stricter regulations say the crackdown is overdue, while critics caution against overly broad bans that could affect legitimate medical and food uses.

