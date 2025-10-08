Florida cracks down on ‘cloud seeding’ under new weather modification ban

The Brief Florida is enforcing a new ban on weather modification and geoengineering. Airports must report aircraft with cloud-seeding equipment to the state. Supporters call it protection; critics call it conspiracy-driven.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state has begun enforcing a new law banning weather modification and geoengineering activities, sometimes known as "cloud seeding."

Senate Bill 56, which took effect this summer, prohibits anyone from releasing or dispersing substances into the atmosphere to alter weather, temperature, climate or sunlight.

What we know:

Public airports must now report any aircraft equipped with weather modification devices to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Uthmeier posted on X that FAA notices show airports such as Palm Beach International and Daytona Beach International have begun posting restrictions against such aircraft.

Violators can face felony charges, up to five years in prison, and fines of up to $100,000.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any active weather modification operations have taken place in Florida or whether any entities are currently under investigation.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers passed Senate Bill 56 amid growing online claims that atmospheric manipulation was secretly influencing weather patterns.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The law, formally Florida Statute 403.411, mirrors concerns voiced by some residents and political figures about environmental control and government transparency. Critics, however, say the legislation lends credibility to conspiracy theories and addresses a problem that scientific agencies say does not exist.

The move places Florida among a few states regulating atmospheric modification despite limited evidence that such practices occur locally.

What is cloud seeding?

Dig deeper:

Cloud seeding is a weather modification process that disperses substances such as silver iodide or salt particles into clouds to encourage precipitation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

These particles act as nuclei around which water droplets or ice crystals form, increasing the likelihood of rain or snow. Scientists say the process can enhance existing precipitation but cannot create storms or rain where none would otherwise occur.

What they're saying:

Supporters, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, say the law is a "proactive safeguard" against environmental tampering. Critics counter that it’s rooted in misinformation rather than science.

"We need your help to keep our state free and make sure the skies belong to the people," Uthmeier wrote in a letter to airports this summer.

What you can do:

A public reporting portal, ReportFloridaSkies.com, has been established for residents to submit tips about suspected atmospheric modification activities.