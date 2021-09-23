Florida couple welcomes newborn with Mandalorian-themed photoshoot

article

An Orlando couple welcomed their baby boy into the world with an awesome Star Wars-themed photoshoot.

Orlando residents Shawn and Ashley Vanderlann welcomed Rhett into the world this past July.

While building a nursery for the newborn, the couple said that a great idea for a photoshoot came to mind.

"It started with picking ‘Star Wars’ for his nursery theme," Shawn said. "Ashley found the baby Yoda costume and figured we would use it for a photoshoot."

He then explained that his friend, Shane Tremblay, had a Star Wars-themed loft and asked if they could use it for a photoshoot. He said yes and even decided to dress up as the ‘Mandalorian’ from the Star Wars Disney+ show.

"I didn’t expect him to dress up but he offered and it turned out awesome," Shawn added. "It just all came together."

Shane and Rhett posed for a series of photos, both inside the Star Wars loft and outside. Rigo Delgado took the photos. One of the photos he took even included the new parents, Shawn and Ashley.

"It was super fun! Turned out awesome," Shawn said.

Shane had a great time as well, telling FOX 35 that, "I loved it. At first, I was a little bored with the idea of just using my props and what I have. So, I offered to suit up."

He also said that it was his first time handling a kid that young, stating "I don’t have any kids of my own, so I was worried, but the child seemed to like me. And for the photography part, it was natural. I’ve done tons of shoots before as a character."

Shane explained that he wears the costume frequently, visiting children’s hospitals, birthday parties, photoshoots, and conventions. He is hoping to wear it around this Halloween for a few pub crawls.

"This suit was actually one of the first-ever kits I made on my own. It’s 3D printed. I did all the sewing, painting, and weathering myself. Took about two weeks, but it was 100 percent worth it. I used image grabs from the show to reach accuracy," he added.

Shawn and Ashley have plans for the future as well. They said that they would like to do some more photoshoots, including one with their dogs, an Alaskan Malamute and a German Shepherd.

As for Rhett, he is yet to watch the Mandalorian show but his dad said that he "is loaded with Star Wars toys and stuff, as well as some Grogu plushies and chair. So, he shouldn't be too confused when he does finally see it."

Move over Grogu, there's a new cutest Jedi in town!

