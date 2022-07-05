Florida couple to face judge after leaving child in hot car at Home Depot, police say

A couple who were arrested for allegedly leaving their child in a hot car while they shopped at a Central Florida Home Depot store will go before a judge on Tuesday.

Wengen Shi and Caijue Yuan will be in Seminole County court facing child neglect charges.

Casselberry police say last month the parents went inside the home improvement store located on South US Highway 17-92 off Seminola Boulevard and reportedly left the child in the car because the child was asleep, according to an arrest report. The car was turned off, locked and the windows were rolled up, police said. Officers said when they responded to the incident around 4:40 p.m., it was approximately 91 degrees outside.

Shoppers in the area first noticed the car when its alarm began going off, police said. A woman walked over to the car and found the boy inside trying to find a way to open the car door.

When officers spoke with the parents, Yuan, the boy's mother, said she thought they were inside the store for approximately 10 minutes, the arrest report stated.

Both parents reportedly said the "employees were taking too long" when they were trying to check out, according to police.

The child is doing okay and is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.