Florida couple chased back into home by charging bear

It was a day like any other until a Florida couple was chased back into their home by a bear.

David Bass, of Apopka, shared a security camera video of the incident with FOX 35 News. They were leaving their house when a bear rounded the corner and chased them back inside.

Several nuisance bears have been reported around Central Florida lately. In some cases, people have been injured by the wild animals.

A pair of Christmas Day bears were seen at a front door of a home in Sanford and two bear attacks occurred in one week in Volusia County in January.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says it receives up to 6,000 bear-related calls a year and has documented only 15 incidents of people being moderately-to-seriously injured in more than 50 years.

FWC advises the following:

To reduce human-bear conflicts, remove or secure all food attractants from around your house and yard, including garbage, pet food, and birdseed.

To avoid an encounter between a bear and your dog, bang on your door and flip your house lights on and off to give the bear time to leave the area before letting your dog out.

If your dog and a bear get into a fight, make noise and use your bear spray or a water hose if available.

If the bear makes contact with you, fight back aggressively.

Contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) if you feel threatened by a bear; observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.

