Florida couple allegedly assaulted Volusia County school resource officer

A Volusia County teacher and her husband were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say they attacked a school resource officer during a meeting about their son’s behavior at Deltona Middle School.

Dagmarie Aponte, a teacher at Spirit Elementary School, and her husband, Jorge Rivera, are accused of assaulting the deputy after a meeting about their son, who was accused of shoving a girl at school on Monday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera became irate during the meeting and was asked to leave. In the hallway, Aponte allegedly pushed the deputy against the wall while Rivera punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

Authorities say Rivera then grabbed the deputy’s Taser, but she managed to draw her firearm, forcing Rivera to drop the weapon. The deputy was hospitalized for concussion symptoms.

Both parents now face multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer. Rivera also faces charges of armed robbery, grand theft, and hate crime enhancements after allegedly using a derogatory slur during the assault.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the deputy for her composure.

"If you’re wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today’s society, look no further than these parents as Exhibit A," Chitwood said.

The school district confirmed the school day continued as planned once law enforcement cleared the campus.

Aponte, who teaches voluntary pre-kindergarten, is now under investigation by the school district.

"Additional actions, if any, will be determined once the investigation concludes," the district said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

Aponte was released from jail Tuesday night on bond. Rivera remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail.

