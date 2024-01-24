Florida county sees one of the 'largest drug busts ever' in its history; alleged drug trafficker wanted

Bay County deputies are searching for an alleged drug trafficker in connection to one of the department's "largest drug busts ever," authorities said.

Investigators knew they were on the trail of a major drug trafficker within the county after seeing the massive amount of illegal drugs found last Saturday, according to a Facebook post made by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Marcus Jones, of Panama City, is wanted in connection to the seizure of 23.7 pounds of meth, 224 grams of cocaine, 140 grams of fentanyl, 66 grams of oxycodone, 21 grams of hydrocodone, 4.7 grams of MDMA, and a firearm.

Authorities said he is the main suspect who they believe is a source of supply and has been importing large amounts of narcotics to the Bay County area.

Last week, investigators arrested an alleged complice, Branden Givens, of Panama City, who is a suspected dealer that worked with Jones.

Anyone with information on Jones' location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS. They can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Tipsters can also contact the sheriff's office by calling 850-747-4700 or submitting a tip through the department's app.