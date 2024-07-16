You'll live longer in these Florida counties, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many things can affect how long someone lives, like their genes, any illnesses and how they take care of themselves. But, there are other important factors that determine whether someone lives for a short or long time, including environmental conditions, socioeconomic status, education and even the county they choose to live in.
Stacker found out which Florida counties have the shortest and longest life expectancy.
Average life expectancy in the U.S. is just over 77 years old, Stacker said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are the top 10 counties in Florida with the shortest and longest life expectancy, according to Stacker:
Florida counties with the shortest life expectancy
- Union County - 67.4 years
- Putnam County - 71.5 years
- Holmes County - 71.7 years
- Washington County - 71.8 years
- Jackson County - 72.1 years
- Hamilton County - 72.7 years
- Madison County - 73.0 years
- Escambia County - 73.1 years
- Columbia, Citrus County (tie) - 73.2 years
- Taylor County - 73.5 years
Florida counties with the longest life expectancy
- Collier County - 84.7 years
- Lee County - 81.2 years
- St. Johns County - 81.1 years
- Palm Beach County - 81.0 years
- Martin County - 80.7 years
- Monroe, Glades County (tie) - 80.6 years
- Sarasota County - 80.3 years
- Miami-Dade County - 80.2 years
- Manatee County - 84.7 years
- Broward County - 79.7 years
Click here and here to read the full reports.