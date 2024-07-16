You'll live longer in these Florida counties, report says

Many things can affect how long someone lives, like their genes, any illnesses and how they take care of themselves. But, there are other important factors that determine whether someone lives for a short or long time, including environmental conditions, socioeconomic status, education and even the county they choose to live in.

Stacker found out which Florida counties have the shortest and longest life expectancy.

Average life expectancy in the U.S. is just over 77 years old, Stacker said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: These are the top 10 companies to work for in Florida: New report

Here are the top 10 counties in Florida with the shortest and longest life expectancy, according to Stacker:

Florida counties with the shortest life expectancy

Union County - 67.4 years Putnam County - 71.5 years Holmes County - 71.7 years Washington County - 71.8 years Jackson County - 72.1 years Hamilton County - 72.7 years Madison County - 73.0 years Escambia County - 73.1 years Columbia, Citrus County (tie) - 73.2 years Taylor County - 73.5 years

RELATED: Florida's best beaches revealed in report

Florida counties with the longest life expectancy

Collier County - 84.7 years Lee County - 81.2 years St. Johns County - 81.1 years Palm Beach County - 81.0 years Martin County - 80.7 years Monroe, Glades County (tie) - 80.6 years Sarasota County - 80.3 years Miami-Dade County - 80.2 years Manatee County - 84.7 years Broward County - 79.7 years

RELATED: U.S. unemployment rate rises to 4.1% with 206,000 jobs added in June

Click here and here to read the full reports.