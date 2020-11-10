Florida corrections officer charged with murder of inmate

article

A corrections officer has been arrested and charged with the murder of an inmate at Lake Correctional Institution.

Michael Raymond Riley, Jr., 27, is facing charges of second-degree murder following an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

According to authorities, an investigation began in June, which showed the victim died as a result of actions taken by Riley "in his capacity as a correctional officer."

"Secretary Mark Inch said, “I appreciate the work of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FDC Office of Inspector General for investigating this case and ensuring appropriate action was taken. The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force. We must work to ensure the safety of both the community and those entrusted to our custody. If an officer acts outside of their authorities and the standards of the Department, they will be held accountable. Our agency is rooted in the core values of respect, integrity, courage, selfless service and compassion and these actions are no representation of the dedicated officers who serve daily with these values at the forefront.”

Riley was booked into the Polk County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

