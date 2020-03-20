Florida coronavirus cases now at 520, 10 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported on Friday that coronavirus cases in Florida have jumped to 520. One Floridian has since died, bringing the state death toll to 10.

The number of positive test results have increased by 88 since Thursday night. Of the 520 cases, 474 are Florida residents and 46 are non-Florida residents. There are 1,020 individuals being monitored for the novel coronavirus.

According to Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, the country should expect to see a spike in coronavirus cases. This is due to testing improvements and tests will run more frequently, which will help with the backlog of tests.

In Orange County, a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at the Orange County Convention Center for people who meet certain criteria. Testing will focus on two main groups of people: healthcare workers and senior citizens 65+ who are symptomatic. The testing that will be done will require a doctor’s referral.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers in Central Florida:

-- Orange County: 22

--Volusia County: 9

--Osceola County: 13

--Seminole County: 8

--Brevard County: 4

--Polk County: 7

--Lake County: 3

--Sumter County: 2

The highest number of cases fall in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Broward County is reporting 124 cases, while there are 113 in Miami-Dade County.

According to state health officials, there are 14,250 cases in the U.S. and 121 have recovered. There have been 205 of deaths in the U.S.

