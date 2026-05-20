Florida Congresswoman wants more oversight, protections after 56 Sloth World sloth deaths
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee said Wednesday that more safeguards and protections are needed for exotic animals imported to the United States, specifically sloths, following FOX 35's investigations into Sloth World and the deaths of more than 50 sloths.
She said she sent a letter to the U.S. Fish& Wildlife Service asking for more information about how sloths are imported into the United States and the requirements needed to import sloths. She also asked what "law enforcement challenges" exist regarding the importation of exotic wildlife, such as sloths.
It's one of the first times that Lee has commented on the ongoing investigations.
What they're saying:
FOX 35 Investigates: 50+ sloth deaths tied to Sloth World
The backstory:
Serious questions and concerns have been raised across all levels of government following the deaths of more than 50 sloths imported to Florida from Central and South America over the span of 15 months, between December 2024 and at least March 2026.
Those sloths were stored in at least two makeshift warehouses in Orlando and Orange County, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) inspection records. One of those warehouses on I-Drive was permitted to store vehicles, not animals, and was discovered only after FOX 35's reporting.
In April 2026, thirteen sloths were surrendered and brought to the Central Florida Zoo. All of them were dehydrated, underweight, and had critical gastrointestinal issues, officials with the zoo said. Four sloths – considered to be the most critical when they arrived – have since died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger.
Of the nine remaining sloths, two – Dolce and Chewie – have been cleared from the ICU and are considered to be more stable, the zoo said. However, officials have cautioned that the situation is fluid and the statuses of the sloths can change hour by hour, day by day.
Weeks after FOX 35's reporting, the FWC issued a nearly 60-day ban on the importation of sloths to Florida.
The Source: FOX 35 has been investigating the deaths at Sloth World for months, requesting dozens of documents and inspection reports, states, and interviews from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), USDA, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), Orange County Government, City of Orlando, and those affiliated with Sloth World Orlando. Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost and State Rep. Anna Eskamani have demanded investigations following FOX 35's reporting. Congresswoman Laurel Lee posted her statement and letter to SWFW about Sloth World to her social media accounts on May 20, 2026.