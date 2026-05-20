Florida Congresswoman wants more oversight, protections after 56 Sloth World sloth deaths

The Brief Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee said the numerous sloth deaths tied to Sloth World is "deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about the treatment of and importation of exotic wildlife into the United States." She sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking for answers and clarification regarding how sloths are imported to the United States, and whether more safeguards need to be in place. FOX 35 Investigation: More than 60 sloths were imported to Florida from Central and South America and kept in makeshift warehouses between December 2024 and at least March 2026. More than 50 of those sloths died. Thirteen were rescued and brought to the Central Florida Zoo. All were underweight, dehydrated, and in critical condition, officials said. Four have since died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger.



Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee said Wednesday that more safeguards and protections are needed for exotic animals imported to the United States, specifically sloths, following FOX 35's investigations into Sloth World and the deaths of more than 50 sloths.

She said she sent a letter to the U.S. Fish& Wildlife Service asking for more information about how sloths are imported into the United States and the requirements needed to import sloths. She also asked what "law enforcement challenges" exist regarding the importation of exotic wildlife, such as sloths.

It's one of the first times that Lee has commented on the ongoing investigations.

"The death of dozens of sloths connected to Sloth World in Orlando is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns about the treatment of and importation of exotic wildlife into the United States" — @RepLaurelLee/X

What they're saying:

FOX 35 Investigates: 50+ sloth deaths tied to Sloth World

The backstory:

Serious questions and concerns have been raised across all levels of government following the deaths of more than 50 sloths imported to Florida from Central and South America over the span of 15 months, between December 2024 and at least March 2026.

Those sloths were stored in at least two makeshift warehouses in Orlando and Orange County, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) inspection records. One of those warehouses on I-Drive was permitted to store vehicles, not animals, and was discovered only after FOX 35's reporting.

In April 2026, thirteen sloths were surrendered and brought to the Central Florida Zoo. All of them were dehydrated, underweight, and had critical gastrointestinal issues, officials with the zoo said. Four sloths – considered to be the most critical when they arrived – have since died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger.

Of the nine remaining sloths, two – Dolce and Chewie – have been cleared from the ICU and are considered to be more stable, the zoo said. However, officials have cautioned that the situation is fluid and the statuses of the sloths can change hour by hour, day by day.

Weeks after FOX 35's reporting, the FWC issued a nearly 60-day ban on the importation of sloths to Florida.