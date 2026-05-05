Third sloth rescued from Sloth World has died, zoo says

The Brief A third sloth brought to the Central Florida Zoo from sloth world has died. Dumpling "took a sudden and rapid downturn Monday morning" and died, the zoo said. Bandit died last week and Habanero died over the weekend.



The Central Florida Zoo announced that a third sloth brought to its care from Sloth World has died.

"Dumpling was one of a select group of animals who arrived at the Zoo in critical condition. While the past 11 days had been a series of ups and downs, Dumpling continued to struggle with digestion and gastrointestinal (GI) issues, and took a sudden and rapid downturn Monday morning," the zoo said.

Dumpling's death follows the deaths of Bandit and Habanero. Bandit died last week, and Habanero died last weekend.

Twelve sloths were brought to the Central Florida Zoo on April 24 after being donated by the owner of Sloth World. All of the sloths were dehydrated, underweight, and suffering from gastrointestinal issues, the zoo said.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.