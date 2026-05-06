Sloth World: Florida leaders, conservationists call for accountability, reform after sloth deaths

The Brief Florida leaders and animal rights groups are calling for accountability in the Sloth World case. Dozens of sloths that were in the care of the planned Orlando attraction have died. Thirteen sloths were rescued from a Sloth World warehouse and taken to the Central Florida Zoo for treatment. So far, three of the sloths have died.



Florida leaders and sloth experts are calling for more accountability over Sloth World after dozens of sloths connected to the previously planned attraction have died.

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss ongoing concerns and the need for policy reform. She'll be joined by Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, founder and executive director of The Sloth Conservation Foundation, and Sam Trull, co-founder and executive director of the Sloth Institute.

The news conference will be held at 9 a.m. outside the site of Sloth World on International Drive.

Watch the news conference live in the player at the top of the page.

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Third sloth rescued from Sloth World dies

This comes after the death of another sloth that was rescued from a warehouse for Sloth World and taken to the Central Florida Zoo for care.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced the death of Dumpling, marking the third sloth death in nearly two weeks.

"Dumpling's death reflects that this is a day by day situation here for the remaining sloths in our care," the zoo said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued support."

Dumpling's death follows two other sloth deaths since the animals were transferred to the zoo on April 24. Bandit was the first of the rescued sloths to die. Habanero, another sloth, was euthanized Saturday.

The zoo said many of the sloths arrived in poor condition and with health problems.

"When the sloths arrived, all were underweight and are being treated for gastrointestinal (GI) issues, requiring intensive, specialized care," the zoo said in a statement.

A total of 13 sloths from Sloth World were donated to the Central Florida Zoo. The sloths were placed under a 30-day quarantine for assessment and monitoring.

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Sloth World deaths

Sloth World was an attraction planned for I-Drive that promised an up-close experience with sloths.

The deaths of 31 sloths in Sloth World's care were uncovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last year, according to reports released by the agency.

The animals were imported from South America and kept in a warehouse on I-Drive that had no electricity, no running water and faulty heaters, according to the FWC report.

Amid mounting pressure, Sloth World owner Ben Agresta said the attraction would not open to the public and that he would file for bankruptcy protection.

Florida leaders and animal rights groups began raising questions about Sloth World, calling for an investigation and accountability.

In response to a call from Eskamani for a criminal investigation, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said one of its prosecutors was assisting State Attorney Monique Worrell's Office in an "ongoing criminal investigation."

Worrell's Office, however, said it does not conduct investigations and that it didn't have any information on an active investigation.