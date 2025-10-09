Florida congressman wants to eliminate presidential term limits after Trump's Gaza peace plan

The Brief Randy Fine, U.S. Rep. for Florida's 6th congressional district, has called for the repeal of the 22nd Amendment. The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits the number of times a person can be elected as president to two terms. Fine's statement came after President Donald Trump announced Israel and Hamas had agreed to the "first phase"of his Gaza peace plan.



Randy Fine, U.S. Rep. for Florida's 6th congressional district, has called for the elimination of the law that limits presidents to two terms after Israel and Hamas both agreed to the "first phase" of President Donald Trumps' Gaza peace plan.

U.S. Rep. calls for repeal of 22nd Amendment

What we know:

Fine shared a post to his X account about the 22nd Amendment on Wednesday.

In the post, Fine congratulates Trump for his success in brokering the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.

"The Nobel Peace Prize isn’t enough," the post says. "If every living hostage is returned and lasting peace in the Middle East is secured, we should repeal the 22nd Amendment and thank the Lord for every day @realdonaldtrump can be our president. There will never be another one like him."

What is the 22nd Amendment?

Dig deeper:

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits the number of times a person can be elected as president to two terms.

Under the amendment, someone who fills an unexpired presidential term lasting more than two years is also prohibited from being elected president more than once.

Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Gaza peace plan

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan, which includes a pause in fighting and the release of some hostages and prisoners.

Negotiators have been meeting in Egypt for days to hash out the plan that Trump hopes will ultimately result in a permanent end to the two-year war and bring about a sustainable peace in the region.

Families of hostages and their supporters started chanting "Nobel prize to Trump" as they gathered in the early hours of the morning in Tel Aviv's hostages square. People gathered there after the agreement was announced, with freed hostages and families of those still captive cheering, singing and crying at the news.