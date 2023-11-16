Florida Classic Weekend: All fines doubled in 'special event zones' around Camping World Stadium, deputies say

Florida Classic Weekend has arrived – but so have heavier fines in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has designated areas around Camping World Stadium as "special event zones," meaning that all fines are doubled in the following areas from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday:

Colonial Drive from Tampa Avenue to Hiawassee Road

John Young Parkway from SR-408 to WD Judge Road

Old Winter Garden Road from John Young Parkway to Ferguson Drive

The "special event zone" is in place to address any unpermitted events surrounding Florida Classic Weekend with the goal of avoiding severe traffic complications," deputies said. In these affected areas, drivers are subject to impoundment for traffic violations and infractions.

"Florida law allows for Special Event Zones in response to any unpermitted activity or events organized or promoted via a social media platform which are attended by 50 or more people and substantially increase or disrupt the normal flow of traffic," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M will face off in the Florida Blue Florida Classic on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

