Florida's approves 'classical' alternative to SAT for college admission

Florida's state university system voted to accept the Classic Learning Test as an alternative to the SAT and ACT for college admission, according to the Florida Board of Governors.

The Classic Learning Test "places a strong emphasis on classical education, which includes a focus on reading, writing, and critical thinking skills," according to the state. "It is designed to align with a classical liberal arts curriculum, which some educators and institutions believe provides a more well-rounded and meaningful education."

Students can also take the CLT, first launched in 2015, to earn a Bright Futures scholarship, the Florida Legislature said.

"Because we reject the status quo, today’s decision means we are better serving students by giving them an opportunity to showcase their academic potential and paving the path to higher education," the Florida Board of Governors said in a news release. "As this assessment focuses on critical thinking skills, Florida will lead the way in filling our state and nation with bright and competitive students."

According to the CLT's website, the test "(provides) meaningful assessments and connections to seekers of truth, goodness, and beauty."

The "classic" in the name refers to the test's use of classic literature and historical texts for the exams' reading selections, their website reads.

"Unlike other tests that change according to educational or cultural trends, CLT exams emphasize foundational critical thinking skills and are accessible to students from a variety of educational backgrounds," the site said.