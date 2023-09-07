Florida principal resigns amid investigation into assembly targeting Black students over test scores

The principal of Bunnell Elementary School has stepped down amid an investigation into an assembly that targeted Black students over test scores last month, officials said.

Donelle Evensen informed Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore that she is resigning from her post. Moore has called on the school's former principal, Marcus Sanfilippo, to return to the campus in an interim role.

Evensen and a teacher – who has not been named – were suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the assembly that reportedly singled out fourth and fifth-grade Black students about improving their scores on standardized tests.

An investigation into the assembly is expected to be completed this week, officials said.