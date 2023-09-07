Expand / Collapse search

Florida principal resigns amid investigation into assembly targeting Black students over test scores

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

'Embarrassed': Students talk Bunnell assembly

Two fourth graders at Bunnell Elementary School, who were among a number of Black students pulled out of class last week to attend a special assembly to discuss their overall test scores, spoke with FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte about what was said at that assembly. The district's interim superintendent has since issued an apology.

BUNNELL, Fla. - The principal of Bunnell Elementary School has stepped down amid an investigation into an assembly that targeted Black students over test scores last month, officials said. 

Donelle Evensen informed Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore that she is resigning from her post. Moore has called on the school's former principal, Marcus Sanfilippo, to return to the campus in an interim role.

Evensen and a teacher – who has not been named – were suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the assembly that reportedly singled out fourth and fifth-grade Black students about improving their scores on standardized tests.

An investigation into the assembly is expected to be completed this week, officials said. 