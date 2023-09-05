Mother takes on OCPS in federal court, accuses them of failing to help her daughter with learning disabilities

A mother is suing Orange County Public Schools for allegedly failing to provide her daughter who has learning disabilities with the tools needed to learn. She's even taken her child out of public school and put her into private school.

"It’s been torture. My focus has been on making sure Siena gets the justice that she deserves," Joy Parnes told FOX 35 News.

Parnes said she’s battling the Orange County school district in federal court for failing to provide her daughter Siena, with the tools she needs to succeed. She says Siena has a learning disability.

"Siena’s disabilities are ADHD, she’s got sensory processing disorder, she’s got dyslexia, dysgraphia," Parnes said.

Joy shared how this issue unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic when students were forced to learn virtually without any tools.

Her 12-year-old daughter said it was extremely difficult.

"I hated it online. Really hard," she said.

Parnes added that she had to file a state complaint with the Florida Department of Education. It was a complaint that she won.

"They acknowledged you violated federal law, you didn’t educate the student appropriately, and this is the course of action you need to take," she said.

But Joy said no action was taken, and both sides were going back and forth in court, so she filed this lawsuit.

She has examples of tools that should be automatically provided by schools: "Hand weights for her tremor. A high right paper for her dyslexia. Some kids have severe autism, they’re non-verbal, but they have a device that helps them speak."

We reached out an Orange County Public Schools spokesperson and were told they don’t comment on litigation.

But in this lawsuit, they filed a motion to dismiss saying Parnes failed to follow due process. That means there was never a state hearing on this case.

Joy disagrees saying she followed procedures.

"It’s disgusting, she’s not the only one, it’s a systemic issue. And there’s no accountability," she said.

Despite this, she refuses to give up.

"If we don’t speak up nothing will get done," she said.

A judge ordered both sides to head to mediation. If it doesn't work out, trial is scheduled for October 1st