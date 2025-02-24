Florida child hit by 2 cars on Melbourne road survives, neighbors call for safety improvements

The Brief A 14-year-old child survived after being hit by two cars while running across Sarno Road in Melbourne. Residents say the area has long been dangerous and are calling for safety improvements. Police are investigating and urging witnesses to come forward.



Melbourne Police are investigating after a child was hit twice by two different cars running across a street in Melbourne.

'Slow down, pay attention. Stay off your phones’

What we know:

A 14-year-old child was hit by two different cars while running across Sarno Road in Melbourne. Security footage shows the child being struck first by a blue car and then a gray car, which pushed them into the grass. The child survived and was airlifted to an Orlando hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Melbourne Police have not confirmed if speed or reckless driving contributed to the crash. It is unclear whether the drivers involved will face any charges or if additional safety measures will be implemented in the area.

The backstory:

Residents have long expressed concerns about traffic safety on Sarno Road, with some calling it dangerous due to fast-moving cars. Neighbors say the incident highlights ongoing safety risks for pedestrians, especially children, in the area.

Big picture view:

With schools nearby and children frequently crossing the road, residents are urging both drivers and parents to be more cautious. Some believe infrastructure improvements, like repainting crosswalks, could help prevent future accidents.

What they're saying:

Blake Moia, a nearby resident, described the area as "like the Daytona 500" and believes safety improvements are needed.

"Slow down, pay attention. Stay off your phones," Moia urged drivers.

Renee Atasoy, another neighbor, shared concerns about speeding cars.

"I never know when a car is going to come running through the house."

What you can do:

Melbourne Police continue to investigate and encourage witnesses to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

