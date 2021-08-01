Florida cat rescue needs help paying vet bill to continue operations

A Florida cat rescue needs help.

Jannett Perez, the owner of ‘Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue’ in Lake County, tells FOX 35 that she has to stop taking in cats until they chip away at their vet bill.

The nonprofit typically rescues cats that have medical issues, were surrendered by their owners, or are ready to be euthanized by other shelters with the goal of getting healthy again and ready to adopt.

"My fear is that a lot will die in the shelter," Perez explained. "I'm not going to be able to save them. And it's breaking my heart."

She added, "I don't believe any cat should be euthanized unless I'm told by a vet he doesn't have a chance. I believe in second chances."

It has been costly taking care of cats from across Central Florida and Perez said that their intakes are closed because their bill has reached the max of $44,000.

Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue is asking the community to help by donating to the Paypal link on their Facebook page or directly to Mount Dora Veterinary Hospital.

"My sole mission is to save as many as we can, especially the ones from the euthanasia list," Perez said so they can give cats a fresh start at a new life. "What we're doing matters. It's a life worth saving. It's a life that got a second chance that someone else wouldn't give to them."

