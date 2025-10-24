Florida broadcaster released from hospital after falling 20 feet during game

The Brief A Florida radio broadcaster is recovering at home after falling more than 20 feet at a game. Caleb Brown spent over a month at various hospitals in Central Florida due to his injuries. The Brevard Sports Network radio personality is improving but still has a long road to recovery.



Caleb Brown, a sportscaster with Brevard Sports Network, was released from the hospital after weeks of care and is eager to begin his long road to recovery to get back to broadcasting games as soon as possible, he said.

What led to his injuries?

The backstory:

Brown was standing on a platform during a Volusia County youth football game in September when a strong wind came through and knocked the scaffolding over, with him still on top. He fell about 20 feet and injured his lower body, including his pelvis and surrounding organs.

After weeks of hospital care, he’s finally home recovering with his family.

Caleb was discharged from Sea Pines Rehab Hospital in Melbourne earlier in October. While there, he underwent therapy. Doctors assisted him with moving around, though he still can't put weight on one of his legs, he said.

Hopes to return to broadcasting

What they're saying:

Brown says he's thankful for community support and is committed to his recovery. He really wants to be back broadcasting games as soon as possible, he said.

"These last Friday nights have been kind of a little emotional for me," Brown said. "I miss it more than words can honestly express."

Despite all he's gone through, Brown's doctors are positive. They say he's doing well, and his positive attitude is also helping him get better faster.

"I think motivation is really important, so on that end Caleb had the right attitude," said Dr. Juan Lebron, Medical Director at Sea Pines Rehabilitation Hospital in Melbourne, said.

What you can do:

Caleb, who will remain out of work for a while, is fundraising to help with all his costs.

