Florida bride late for wedding stopped by police after her driver is clocked going 105 mph: officials

The Brief A Florida bride and her guest were stopped for speeding after an officer clocked them traveling at 105 mph in Port. Lucie, police said. They said they were in a hurry because she was late to her own wedding.



A Florida bride got a head start on the excitement when her big day hit a major speed bump – literally.

What we know:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle on April 12 after clocking it going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone on Crosstown Parkway.

Inside the vehicle was a bride and her guest, who appeared to be racing against the clock because she was running late to her own wedding.

The wedding was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart. Body camera footage shared by the department shows the traffic stop took place at 2:42 p.m. – several minutes after the ceremony was set to start.

What they're saying:

"This stop gives a whole new meaning to racing to the altar…not exactly the best way to start your wedding," the St Lucie Police Department said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: