Florida bride late for wedding stopped by police after her driver is clocked going 105 mph: officials
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida bride got a head start on the excitement when her big day hit a major speed bump – literally.
What we know:
According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle on April 12 after clocking it going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone on Crosstown Parkway.
Inside the vehicle was a bride and her guest, who appeared to be racing against the clock because she was running late to her own wedding.
The wedding was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart. Body camera footage shared by the department shows the traffic stop took place at 2:42 p.m. – several minutes after the ceremony was set to start.
What they're saying:
"This stop gives a whole new meaning to racing to the altar…not exactly the best way to start your wedding," the St Lucie Police Department said.
