Florida man beats another with crowbar, shoots him to death: deputies

The Brief A Florida man has been sentenced after deputies say he allegedly bludgeoned another with a crowbar and then shot him to death. Christopher J. Kane, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder at a jury trial in February 2025. He faced a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years. After a sentencing hearing earlier today, a judge sided with Assistant State Attorney Christine Babb's argument for life in prison for Kane.



A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison after deputies say he allegedly bludgeoned another with a crowbar and then shot him to death.

Latest case updates

What we know:

Christopher J. Kane, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder at a jury trial in February 2025. He faced a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

However, at Kane's sentencing hearing on Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Christine Babb argued for life in prison for the accused man.

Circuit Judge Charles Crawford sided with that recommendation, citing Kane's previous convictions and prison terms for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christopher J. Kane, 30, has been sentenced to life in prison after he allegedly bludgeoned another with a crowbar and then shot him to death. (Credit: brevard County Sheriff's Office)

What led to the brutal attack?

The backstory:

On April 28, 2020, deputies said Kane entered a house on the 1000 block of Garfield Street in Melbourne.

Reports show Kane engaged in a struggle with 28-year-old Joshua J. Elzas, which led to him beating Elzas with a crowbar into a stupor before then shooting and killing him.

Elzas was found hours later by other occupants at the home, authorities said. He was found dead with extensive injuries and surrounded by blood, an arrest warrant states.

Officials said neither Kane nor Elzas lived at the home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: