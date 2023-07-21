Florida boy with gnarly hairdo competing to win national mullet championship

A Florida boy with a gnarly hairdo is trying to win a national mullet competition – but he needs your help!

Matthew Skorupski, a 7-year-old from Crystal River, has been growing out his luscious mane since he was 5 years old.

He wanted to enter the USA Mullet Championships last year but was not able to enter the competition in time.

Still excited about the contest, Matthew entered this year's competition and is already making a name for himself, becoming one of the finalists.

If he wins, Matthew would take home a cash prize and an exclusive USA Mullet Championships trophy. He jokingly said he plans to buy an island with the money.

More than $85,000 has been raised in this year's competition. All proceeds will go to Jared Allen's Home for Wounded warriors to help military veterans.

If you would like to cast a vote for Matthew, you can do so by clicking here.