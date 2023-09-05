Expand / Collapse search

Florida bicyclist killed in crash after truck driver fails to see him: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck in Osceola County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 7:15 p.m., troopers said a 55-year-old St. Cloud man was riding a bike westbound on Nova Road near Tram Road when an Orlando pickup truck driver traveling behind him failed to see him and struck the back of the bike.

article

The collision caused the bicyclist to run off the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not hurt and remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. 