Florida Applebee's customer shoots, kills man inside restaurant: police

A customer at an Applebee's in Central Florida shot and killed a man inside the restaurant early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Lady Lake Police Department said it happened just after 1 a.m. at the restaurant located on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages.

According to police, the victim was involved in an altercation outside the closed Applebee's restaurant where at least three gunshots were fired. It was then that employees locked the restaurant's doors and called 911.

Shortly after, officers said the man tried to enter the restaurant through its front door, but it was locked. He was then let in through a side door by a woman inside the restaurant, police said in a news release.

Another altercation took place and a customer inside – who has a concealed weapon permit – pulled out a gun and shot the man, who died at the scene, police said. Investigators are working to identify the victim.

The police department did not immediately release additional details about either altercation, the initial gunshots heard outside the restaurant, nor information regarding potential arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (352) 751-1565. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at cfcrimeline.com.

