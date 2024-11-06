Florida amendment results: Which ones passed or failed?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Six amendments were on the ballot in Florida, two of which gained national attention and only two out of the six passed.
Amendment 3, the recreational marijuana measure, and Amendment 4, the abortion rights measure, were the two proposed amendments that gained a lot of attention not only in the state but in the nation.
The six amendments on the 2024 ballot:
Amendment 1: Florida voters reject partisan election of school board members
Amendment 2: Floridians approve ballot initiative protecting right to hunt and fish
Amendment 3: Florida voters reject ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana
Amendment 4: Florida voters reject abortion amendment
Amendment 5: Florida voters approve homestead exemption inflation adjustment ballot measure
Amendment 6: Florida voters reject repeal of public campaign financing
