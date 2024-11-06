Expand / Collapse search

Florida amendment results: Which ones passed or failed?

Published  November 6, 2024 10:23am EST
FOX 35 Orlando

The 6 Florida amendments explained

FOX 35 digital anchor Garrett Wymer breaks down everything you need to know about the six Constitutional Amendments on the November ballot. Here's what you need to know about Amendment 1, Amendment 2, Amendment 3, Amendment 4, Amendment 5, and Amendment 6.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six amendments were on the ballot in Florida, two of which gained national attention and only two out of the six passed. 

Amendment 3, the recreational marijuana measure, and Amendment 4, the abortion rights measure, were the two proposed amendments that gained a lot of attention not only in the state but in the nation. 

The six amendments on the 2024 ballot:

Amendment 1: Florida voters reject partisan election of school board members 

Amendment 2: Floridians approve ballot initiative protecting right to hunt and fish 

Amendment 3: Florida voters reject ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana 

Poll: Majority of Floridians support Amendments 3 and 4

FOX 35's Garrett Wymer gives an update on early polling of voters' support of Amendments 3 and 4 on the Florida ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4 would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state Constitution until fetal viability. Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis have spoken out against both Amendments. All amendments need 60% of the vote to pass.

Amendment 4: Florida voters reject abortion amendment

Amendment 5: Florida voters approve homestead exemption inflation adjustment ballot measure 

Amendment 6: Florida voters reject repeal of public campaign financing 

