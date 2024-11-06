Amendment 2 passes: Floridians approve ballot initiative protecting right to hunt and fish

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE | Watch FOX 35 News in the video player above for live election coverage, live election results for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and local Florida races, including six amendments.

About 67% of voters supported what appeared on the ballot as Amendment 2 and was titled "Right to Fish and Hunt." Constitutional amendments need support from 60% of voters to pass.

Luke Hilgemann, executive director of the International Order of T. Roosevelt and T. Roosevelt Action, which supported Amendment 2, said in a statement that "Florida voters sent a message that they won’t stand for attacks against our sporting heritage."

"States across the nation can now look to Florida's success as a blueprint for advocacy and action, uniting sportsmen and women to push back against restrictive regulations and safeguard our outdoor way of life," Hilgemann said.

Charles O'Neal, chairman of the opposition group NoTo2.Org, raised concerns that the proposal would override protections for fish stocks, open state waters to foreign commercial fishing and possibly allow hunters to trespass on private property.

Opponents also included the Sierra Club-Florida and Save the Manatee Club.

The Vote Yes on Amendment 2 political committee, which led the effort to pass the measure, raised $1.228 million.

