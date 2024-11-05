Amendment 4 fails: Florida abortion amendment does not reach 60% threshold

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE | Watch FOX 35 News in the video player above for live election coverage, live election results for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and local Florida races, including six amendments.

Amendment 4 failed in Florida after not meeting the 60% threshold to pass, according to the Associated Press.

Florida voters decided to keep the current abortion law which restricts abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Amendment 4 would have legalized abortion in Florida before the period of viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. The amendment would not have changed the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.

In Florida, the state constitution requires 'yes' votes from 60% of voters.

