Florida Amber Alert: Missing Marion County teen Caden Speight believed to be victim of shooting, deputies say

Authorities have issued a Florida Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old Marion County boy who is believed to have been a victim in a shooting.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Caden Speight of Marion County. Authorities said Speight was last seen in the 12800 block of Southwest Highway 484 in Dunnellon.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to FOX 35 that deputies were investigating a shooting in the same area and believe Speight may be a victim.

Investigators said authorities received a call about a possible shooting around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located Speight's vehicle, but the teenager was not there. They proceeded to check with area hospitals but have not been able to locate Speight.

He was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt, though the shirt color is unknown.

Speight is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe he may be traveling with four unidentified men, possibly Hispanic, in a light-colored van.

Officials are warning the public not to approach if Speight or the suspects are spotted and instead call law enforcement immediately.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how Speight came into contact with the men believed to be with him or whether the teenager left his home voluntarily or was abducted. The direction of travel of the van is also unknown, and investigators have not released details on whether the group may have ties outside Marion County.

The backstory:

Florida’s Amber Alert system is activated when law enforcement believes a child is in danger of abduction or serious harm. Since its launch in 2000, Florida’s program has helped locate dozens of missing children through tips generated by the alerts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, dial 911, or call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

