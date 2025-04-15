Florida AG warns Orlando mayor over immigration policy: 'Sanctuary policies are not tolerated'

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is sending a warning to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, saying Dyer could face consequences if Orlando sticks with its immigration policy. Uthmeier has threatened legal action and Dyer's removal from office, claiming the policy designates Orlando as a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.



The backstory:

According to the attorney general, Dyer reportedly stated during an April 7 Orlando City Council meeting that the Orlando Police Department would not be proactive in immigration enforcement, and will instead adhere to the Trust Act, a policy implemented in 2018, which prohibits city employees and police officers from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

'Sanctuary policies are not tolerated'

What they're saying:

In a letter to Dyer, which Uthmeier posted Monday night on the social media platform X, Uthmeier stated that the Trust Act policy is void under a 2019 law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and warned that the state could pursue legal action if the city does not make changes.

You can read Uthmeier's full letter in its entirety below:

"This letter serves as notice that this office will take legal action against the City of Orlando and any city employee or agent thereof that violates chapter 908 of the Florida Statutes," Uthmeier stated in the letter.

"By prohibiting law enforcement officers from inquiring about a person's immigration status, the City of Orlando is unlawfully implementing a sanctuary policy and blatantly violating the law," the letter continued.

Uthmeier also added that Dyer could potentially be removed from office for violating a state law.

The attorney general ended the letter with: "Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida. Failure to abide by state law may result in the enforcement of applicable penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor pursuant to section 908.107, Florida Statutes and the Florida Constitution."

Dyer responded to Uthmeir with a letter stating the city takes Florida law and federal immigration "very seriously" and that he and the Orlando Police Department do not "have any intention of violating federal or state law."

Dyer's letter included a copy of the 287(g) Task Force Model Memorandum of Agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He stated that Orlando police officers are currently undergoing training by ICE to provide assistance as directed.

Read Dyer's letter in its entirety here: