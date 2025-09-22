Florida AG James Uthmeier to speak in Orlando: How to watch live, stream
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is holding a press conference on Monday morning in Orlando.
Here's everything we know about the event, as well as how you can watch and stream the conference live.
AG presser in Orlando
What we know:
Uthmeier is hosting a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Orlando.
The event is set to take place at the Valencia College West Campus, which is located at 1800 South Kirkman Road, Orlando.
Uthmeier will be joined at the event by Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay, Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas and Valencia College Board Member Michael Sasso.
What we don't know:
Uthmeier has not yet announced what topic he will be speaking on.
Watch, stream presser live
What you can do:
FOX 35 News will stream the press conference live in the video player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.
Following the event, the full press conference will be available to watch back, and this story will be updated with information discussed.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in a news release on Sept. 22, 2025.