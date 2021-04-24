Florida adds over 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

article

State healthcare agencies on Saturday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,203,913: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.

--- 7,411: Increase in cases from a Friday count.

--- 379,278: Florida resident cases involving people ages 25 to 34, the largest number in any age group.

--- 34,812: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 53: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.

--- 685: Deaths of non-Florida residents.

--- 1: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.

--- 11,239: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

--- 9: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Friday count.

--- 8,443,796: People vaccinated through Friday.

--- 2,761,179: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.

--- 5,150,847: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.

--- 531,770: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

--- 3,273: People hospitalized with "primary" diagnoses of COVID-19.

--- 72: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Friday count.

Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration