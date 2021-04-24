Florida adds over 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - State healthcare agencies on Saturday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
--- 2,203,913: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.
--- 7,411: Increase in cases from a Friday count.
--- 379,278: Florida resident cases involving people ages 25 to 34, the largest number in any age group.
--- 34,812: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 53: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.
--- 685: Deaths of non-Florida residents.
--- 1: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths from a Friday count.
--- 11,239: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
--- 9: Increase in long-term care deaths from a Friday count.
--- 8,443,796: People vaccinated through Friday.
--- 2,761,179: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.
--- 5,150,847: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
--- 531,770: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
--- 3,273: People hospitalized with "primary" diagnoses of COVID-19.
--- 72: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Friday count.
Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration