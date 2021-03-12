Florida adds 5,214 new coronavirus cases, 105 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department reported 5,214 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 105 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,967,865, with 32,145 Florida resident deaths and 599 non-Florida resident deaths.

State health officials say 2,151,164 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines, making them fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 52,624 people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

