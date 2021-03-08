Florida adds 3,312 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,312 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 81 additional deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,948,307, with 31,764 Florida resident deaths. The state reports 585 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of people fully vaccinated in the state is 1,959,490, according to Florida health officials.

Health officials said 12,875 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine so far and 1,946,615 people have received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

