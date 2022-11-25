Seminole County 21-year-old killed in deadly Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection.

FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.

The Mazda driver went to make a left turn when it struck 21-year-old Vincent Young, FHP said.

Young was riding with his best friend, who said he witnessed the crash.

He was taken to Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.