‘Flicks & Fireworks,’ free museum day, and baby goats: 3 fun things to do this weekend

If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend while still being able to maintain social distancing, below are three events happening in Central Florida.

SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Flicks & Fireworks’

SeaWorld Orlando is launching a three-night drive-in movie event that will kick off with a fireworks show starting July 10.

The 'Flicks & Fireworks' event will bring all the fun and nostalgia of a drive-in-movie experience under the stars right in SeaWorld Orlando's parking lot. Tickets will cost $50 per carload of people.

The movie lineup includes:

Friday: 'Shark Tale'

Saturday: 'A Dog's Purpose'

Sunday: 'The Karate Kid'

To grab tickets and find more information, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/flicks-and-fireworks/ .

Free Family Funday

On Sunday, July 12, Mennello Museum is offering free admission to the galleries during Free Family Funday. Exhibits are open until 4:30 p.m.

Family time on the farm

How does snuggling with baby goats on a Saturday evening sound? You can do just that on Saturday, July 11, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Wildflower Farm in Orlando. The event is open to all ages. Admission is $15 per person.

You can find more information HERE.