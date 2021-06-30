Drivers get caught in flash flood on Turkey Lake Road

A recent flash flood off of Turkey Lake Road, South of Sand Lake Road, has many drivers concerned about safety.

Recently, a flash flood occurred right outside a shopping center where Michaels is located.

"Got stuck in this flash flood," said Alissa Wiley. "It was hip-deep, waist-deep. It was pretty bad!"

She said it happened quickly, as a heavy storm saturated the area, flooding it.

"It literally came up to the side of my car, you could feel the car floating," she explained. "Probably within a minute or two is when it got bad."

She is not the only driver that had trouble.

"There was a car in front of us stuck to where he couldn’t get out. And there was a car that tried to drive through the flood not knowing it had got stuck."

An Orange County spokesperson said Public Works is looking into the drainage situation there after we alerted them about the flash flood.

"It was crazy. It was me and my friend. We were balling our eyes out, we did not know what to do," Wiley added.

She said firefighters showed up to the scene and blocked traffic from going into the flood, but wondered if she needed to call 911 to get help.

"There was no adults and all they did was shine the spotlights at us, but never asked us if we were ok, never gave us any assistance. Nothing."

She said her father came to the rescue and helped pull them out. Alissa hopes the drainage is fixed before it happens to someone else.

"I would love for them to at least address it."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida Headlines.