Flagler students can retake SAT if they so choose after disruption over masks

The College Board has ruled in their investigation into a disruption at Saturday’s SAT testing in Flagler County.

The organization which administers the scholastic aptitude test will not be throwing away any scores out. Instead, they will offer an optional makeup test free of charge to students.

The national non-profit informed students through an email that it will offer the makeup test on December 18 for students who feel their performance was impacted during Saturday morning’s testing disruption.

"It is not our role to intervene in something to that affect. I was sad to see that happen," said Flagler County School Board Member Cheryl Massaro during Tuesday’s school board workshop.

Flagler Schools confirmed school board member Janet McDonald went to the Matanzas High School testing site for an issue with masking at the event.

McDonald claims she was there to help with one student’s accommodation. Although, some parents say their children felt intimidated by McDonald’s actions.

"It’s nice that one child was getting more support but at the same time there’s a number of children who are getting uprooted," said Massaro.

McDonald addressed her actions in a recent school board meeting.

"I took it upon myself to make sure that that student knew that we are in Florida and I did not talk to any students directly which has been misportrayed as being done," said McDonald.

While the test was held at a Flagler County school, the event was run by The College Board. Flagler County Schools just provide the facility.

"I did not intervene with anyone or anything. I spoke directly with proctors," said McDonald. "There are many students who made contact with me. I wished them only successful experience."

For students who elect to move forward with their current test results, College board says to expect their grades in early January.

