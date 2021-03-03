Flagler paramedics work to vaccinate homebound seniors

A team of paramedics is going door to door in Flagler County to make sure seniors who are homebound get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe Sayers tells FOX 35 News it’s been a huge relief to be able to have someone give him and his wife their vaccines in the comfort of their own home.

"For me to get in and out of a car or to sit in a car for a long period of time is exhausting," he said.

The county started the program after family members of homebound seniors called asking for help.

"I have a family member that is at home. They can’t get out of their house. We can not get them on a list or get them transportation to get to the vaccination site so is there something we can do," explained paramedic Caryn Prather.

So far the team has been able to vaccinate 120 seniors at home. Although it’s a medical visit, it’s a special interaction with some seniors just happy to have the company.

"I haven’t been outside in about three months," said Sayers. "Some people have cried, some people have said this is the best day ever in a whole year," said Prather.

The paramedics are grateful for the company too.

"Cause even on days that we are crazy busy just that little 15-30 minutes makes our day also," said Prather.

