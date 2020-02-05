Flagler deputies searching for road rage suspect who shot at car

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information on a road rage suspect who allegedly shot at a car in traffic.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the road rage shooting that happened on February 4 at 7 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway at the intersection of Harbor Center Way.

The report states that the victim vehicle was in a large white cargo-style van stopped at the intersection. Deputies say the suspect was stopped behind the victim’s van in a dark-colored passenger vehicle. That's when they say the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the van. The van’s rear door was struck three times by 9-mm projectiles. Both vehicles then fled the scene northbound onto Old Kings Road.

The victim, who was not injured, pulled over and waited for law enforcement’s arrival. The suspect vehicle turned right onto Farragut Drive, where witnesses lost sight of the vehicle.

“This incident could have ended very differently,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Being upset with another driver does not give anyone the right to shoot at another vehicle or potentially take someone’s life. If you see someone driving recklessly, call 911 instead.”

This incident appears to be an isolated incident of road rage. The FCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering further information due to conflicting statements. If you were in the area or have any further information on this incident, please call the FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. Mention case number 2020-11588.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).