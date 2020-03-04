Flagler County setting up coronavirus task force

Flagler County officials have created a “pandemic planning team” to monitor the latest coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Officials said there are no confirmed cases and no individuals being monitored as of Wednesday. However, the team was created to prepare for the possibility. It includes agencies from every municipality in the county, as well as the county fire department, school district, and area hospitals.

“I want to reassure our community that we have a whole bunch of players on this team that are making sure all sectors of our community are ready to deal with it once it comes to our community,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

The Flagler County Health Department is leading the team.

Health officials are advising people to contact their primary care physician to see if they fit criteria for testing based on the following: if you have symptoms and have been in contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 14 days; if you have symptoms and have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the last 14 days; if you have clinical symptoms; if you’re in the hospital and all other diagnostic tests have been ruled out like pneumonia or any other kind of virus.

People with coronavirus questions in Flagler County are advised to call the state health department’s coronavirus hotline at 866-779-6121.