Flagler County mom arrested for leaving toddler unsupervised in kiddie pool, deputies say

article

A Flagler County mom is facing a felony child neglect charge after her 3-year-old child was found playing in a kiddle pool while unsupervised.

A neighbor first discovered the toddler alone in the small pool at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office after 20 minutes of unsuccessful attempts at knocking on the front door.

Flagler County deputies arrived, and that's when the child's mother – identified as 25-year-old Kassidy Wren – walked out of the home. She was "in a state of as if she had just woken up," the law enforcement agency said, adding that she did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"However, further investigation noted several other hazards on the property the child had been exposed to while unsupervised," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies did not elaborate further on what these "other hazards" were.

Florida mom accused of screwing nail into daughter's buttocks

Wren was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She has since been released, online jail records show.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the toddler was turned over to a family member.

Florida woman arrested for ignoring Walmart ban in search of favorite Diet Pepsi, deputies say

Sheriff Rick Staly issued the following statement about this incident:

"This could have turned into a tragic situation. Thankfully, a concerned neighbor remembered ‘see something, say something’ and decided to act, potentially saving a young life. Parents need to remember to drain their child’s play pool, especially if they have young children, and secure their doors to prevent a tragedy. Children are often attracted to water when left unsupervised."