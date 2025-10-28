Flagler County man accused of using police-style lights to stop driver, deputies say

The Brief A Bunnell man was arrested after allegedly using red and blue police-style lights to stop another driver on State Road 100. Deputies say 22-year-old Justin Bikowski admitted knowing his truck was equipped with the lights. He was charged with illegally using emergency lights and released on a $2,500 bond.



A Bunnell man was arrested Saturday night after deputies said he used flashing red and blue lights on his vehicle to mimic law enforcement and attempt to pull over another driver.

Deputies said they learned of the alleged lights after being contacted by a victim.

What Happened:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported being followed on State Road 100 by a black Dodge Ram that was driving recklessly and closely tailing their vehicle.

When the truck allegedly activated red and blue lights near County Road 75, the victim pulled over, believing it was a law enforcement vehicle. The victim said the truck then passed at a high speed.

Deputies later located the truck and identified the driver as Justin Bikowski, 22, of Bunnell.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

During questioning, Bikowski initially denied using the lights but later admitted knowing the vehicle was equipped with a switch that activated police-style lighting, deputies said.

Deputies confirmed the lights were functional.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Bikowski was arrested, accused of using red or blue lights to stop another vehicle and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was released on a $2,500 bond.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that unless you are a first responder, it is dangerous and against the law to have law enforcement-style emergency lights on your vehicle.

"If you attempt to pull anybody over, it’s an automatic felony and a trip to the Green Roof Inn," Sheriff Staly said.