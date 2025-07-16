Flagler County issues warning for Dead Lake over harmful algae bloom

The Brief The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County has issued a health alert for Dead Lake near the Bull Creek Boat Ramp due to the presence of harmful blue-green algae. Residents are urged to avoid contact with the water, keep pets away, and refrain from swimming or boating in the area.



The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is warning residents and visitors to avoid contact with the water near the Bull Creek Boat Ramp at Dead Lake after the detection of harmful blue-green algae.

What we know:

The health advisory, which remains in effect, urges people to steer clear of the affected area, keep pets and livestock away from the water, and avoid drinking, swimming, or using watercrafts in the vicinity.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that pose serious health risks to humans and animals.

The Department of Health advises anyone who experiences symptoms after exposure to potentially contaminated water to call the Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222.

Officials say they will update the public as new information becomes available. For more details, visit FloridaHealth.gov.