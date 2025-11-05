Flagler County seeks man suspected of stealing credit cards from assisted living facility

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say stole from two people at a Palm Coast assisted living facility. The man allegedly used the stolen cards in Volusia County, the sheriff's office said. The man is wanted in connection to two theft and fraud cases, the sheriff's office said.



The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said stole credit cards for people in an assisted living facility.

What we know:

The sheriff's office released a photo of a man they're looking for, saying this man is wanted in connection to two theft and fraud cases that detectives are investigating.

The man allegedly stole credit cards from two people at Las Palmas, an assisted living facility in Palm Coast. Deputies also said the man used the stolen cards at multiple stores in Volusia County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this man's whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.