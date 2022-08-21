Five people rushed to hospital after serious crash

article

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Daytona Beach Saturday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Blvd.

Fire department official say a pickup truck collided with a Jeep, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Firefighters say the damage done to the Jeep made it difficult to get the people out of the vehicle.

No word has been given on the conditions of the victims.